KAY MCKINNEY 1935 – 2024

Kay McKinney, 89, of Plantersville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2024, at her residence. Visitation with family and friends was held Thursday, October 31, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2024, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with John Botkin officiating. Interment immediately followed in Plantersville Cemetery in Plantersville, Texas. Arrangements were under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Kay was born on September 15, 1935, in Carnegie, Oklahoma to Arvin Haul York and Veva Pauline (Miller) York. She met and married Roy D. McKinney. Together they raised five children, Rick, Larry, Patsy, Sandra, and Nancy.

She enjoyed crafting ceramics, gardening, sewing, spending quality time with family and friends while giving directions.

Kay was employed as a business owner of a ceramic shop and was employed for Westinghouse in College Station until she retired. To know Kay was to love her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arvin and Veva York; her husband, Roy D. McKinney; and her daughter, Sandra K. Abernathy.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Rick Hale and his wife, Susan, Larry Martin and his wife, Amanda; her daughters, Patsy Day and her husband Roy, Nancy Wooley and her husband, Marvin; twelve grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Serving as pallbearers are Larry Martin, Joseph Wooley, Joe Fortenberry, Gary Hale, Austin Killgore, and Gus Markowitz.