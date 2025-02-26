TRAVIS HUGHEY 1962 – 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Travis Hughey, who left us suddenly on February 22, 2025, at the age of 62. Travis was a devoted family man, beloved member of the community as a Texas Peace Officer, and a cherished friend to many.

Born on March 22, 1962, in Navasota, TX, to Joe and Ruth Hughey, Travis lived a life full of compassion and devotion. He faithfully served Grimes County Sheriff’s Office with honor, dignity and respect for 34 years. “His gentle voice and calm demeanor were the natural formula for settling disputes and keeping the peace with the citizens he served… [many] spoke highly of his natural kindness,” remarked Sheriff Don Sowell. Travis loved fishing, catch and release only, playing with his friends on EverQuest, and throwing the dice at the casino. His impact on his family and community will be remembered for years to come.

Travis was preceded in death by his father, Joe Hughey and his niece, Natalie Elizabeth Ballard.

Travis is survived by his wife, Tammi Hughey; his mother, Ruth Hughey; his brother, James Hughey (Desi Hughey); his sister, Jo Ann Singletary (Ernie Singletary); his daughter, Stephanie Brigner (Monty Brigner); son, Joshua Fraizer; his grandchildren, Zachary, Ethan, and Cotton Brigner, and Gavin Frazier; his stepchildren, Desiree Valdez (Abraham Valdez), Krystal Stahl (Matthew Stahl), Maggie Spears (Charles Spears), William Allen (Brie Allen), and Jeffery Molnoskey; and step grandchildren, Jose and Marissa Valdez, Jackson, Lincoln, Emma, and Calvin Stahl, James and Amelia Spears, Katelyn, Kailee, Kaci, and Karli Allen, Revan and Maiya Molnoskey. Travis’ presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services to honor Travis' life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2025, at Nobles Funeral Chapel, 402 Blackshear St, Navasota, TX 77868.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Grimes County True Blue Foundation, PO Box 311, Anderson, TX 77830, an organization that was close to Travis’ heart.

Rest in peace, Travis. Your memory will be forever cherished.