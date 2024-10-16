Wayne Russell Yaeger 1930 – 2024

Wayne Russell Yaeger, 93, of Navasota, Texas, was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He peacefully passed away to be with the Lord on October 7, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, October 10, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 9877 SH-6 N, in Navasota. A vigil prayer service will follow at 7:00 pm with Deacon Russell Pasket presiding. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church with Rev. Giovanni Nguyen and Rev. Msgr. Adam McClosky as celebrants. The rite of committal followed in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church Cemetery, 1511 SH-90, in Anderson.

Serving as pallbearers were Braden Smith, Rylie McKinney, Michael Cooper, Hunter Harrington, Tanner Hansen, Bradley Wehmeyer. Named as honorary pallbearer was Clarence Williams.

Born on November 15, 1930, in Dallas to Windfield Scott and Mary Alice Yaeger, Wayne married Barbara Dean Busa on August 31, 1969, and they shared a loving marriage for 55 years.

After graduating from Texas A&M University in 1957 he began in the workforce. In his early years he was the Manager of the Brazos Valley Feed Co-op and City Manager of Navasota. He retired from TMPA in the summer of 1993 after 19 years of dedicated service.

Known affectionately as “Poppa” by his grandchildren, Wayne treasured this title above all. A quiet yet steady presence in our lives, he guided us with strength and kindness. He had a deep love for children and was especially passionate about supporting the youth of Grimes County through volunteering.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Barbara Dean Yaeger; daughter, Jennifer McKinney and her husband Billy; daughter, Holly Smith; grandsons Braden Smith and Rylie McKinney; granddaughters Avery and Brealyn McKinney, along with her fiancé Hagen Herring; brother Lawrie Yaeger and his wife Henrietta; mother-in-law Mary Ann Busa; sister-in-law Lucy Cooper and her husband Mickey; brother-in-law James Busa; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Windfield Scott and Mary Alice Yaeger; brother Billy Yaeger and his wife Martha Ann; and father-in-law Charlie Busa.

A heartfelt thank you to the compassionate hospice caregivers, Rachel, Misty, and Flor from Luminous Hospice, for the incredible care they provided during his final days.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has suggested memorials in Wayne's name to Christ Our Light Catholic Church - Pipe Organ Fund, 515 Manley St., Navasota, TX 77868.