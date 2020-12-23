WILLIAM “BILL” KEARNEY, JR.

William “Bill” Edward Kearney, Jr., 92, of Navasota, died Monday evening, December 14, 2020, at Navasota Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Due to the COVID19 virus, no services are planned at this time and the family is following Bill’s wishes to be cremated.

Bill was born May 18, 1928 in San Antonio to William Edward Kearney, Sr. and Loda Genevieve Revard Kearney. He served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Navy and following his Honorable Discharge he married Elizabeth Jean Stremmel. Bill went on to graduate from Oklahoma State University and began a long career as a petroleum geologist. When asked about the nature of his work, Bill generally replied “I’m an oil finder.”

Bill and Jean settled in Navasota in 1981 and became very active in the community. Bill was a member of First United Methodist Church of Navasota, Navasota Masonic Lodge 299 AF & AM, Navasota Kiwanis Club, Methodist Men and numerous geological societies. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest joy was out playing a round of golf.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Emma Mae Kearney and Amora Lee Kearney Stelzig and a granddaughter, Madeline Joy Kearney

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Jean Kearney; his children, Dale Edward Kearney and Sheryl Lynn Sanders and husband Don; three grandchildren, Bryce Edward Kearney and wife Susan, Amy Sanders DeFoy and husband Shawn and Laura Sanders Powers and husband Scott; great grandchildren, Landon De-Foy, Reid Powers and Barrett Kearney, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Throughout his life, Bill was a devoted and loving husband, father and family man and will be missed by those who knew him.

In lieu of usual remembrances, the family has suggested memorials in Bill’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

You are invited to sign the guestbook and leave condolences for the family at www.lindleyrobertsonholt.com.