SYLVIA COROLLA

Sylvia Nan Galloway Corolla, 89, of Stoneham, died Tuesday morning, December 15, 2020, at CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital in Navasota.

Visitation was held Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Stoneham with a parish rosary lead by Florence Corolla that followed at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass was celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Edward C. Kucera, Jr. as the celebrant. Due to the COVID19 virus, masks and social distancing were required. The rite of committal followed 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, in Houston with Deacon Grant Holt as the presider.

Sylvia was born Sunday, December 21, 1930, in Franklin, TX to Sylman and Constance Garrett Galloway. She married Samuel James Corolla, Jr. on October 13, 1951. They lived in Houston for a number of years and settled in Stoneham in 1990. Sylvia became active in the community as well as St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening and loved to quilt with the “Stitching Sisters”. Sylvia was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 4006 in Navasota.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Sam; daughters, Frances Elizabeth Corolla and Mary Alice Doss; her siblings and sons-in-law, Gary Newton and Kim Knepp.

Survivors include sons, Jimmy Corolla and wife Florence of Magnolia and Michael Corolla and life partner, Sam Creech of Irving; daughters, Gwen Staton and husband Wayne and Frances Corolla, both of Houston, Cathy Knepp of Siloam Springs, Ann Newton of The Woodlands and Claire Abuarra of Stoneham; seven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.