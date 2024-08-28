WILLIAM HENRY ABKE 1938 – 2024

William Henry Abke, aged 86, passed away peacefully on August 18,2024.

Henry was born on August 3, 1938 in Navasota Texas to George Sr. and Marguerite Abke.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Lanelle Morris Abke in 2019. Henry and Lanelle moved close to Huntsville Texas to raise their two boys.

Henry is survived by his two sons Henry Lane Abke and William Matthew Abke, and two grandchildren William Parker Abke, and AnaDora Lanelle Abke.

Henry was in construction his entire life saying that he loved building. When you drive around Grimes County, you more than likely have passed something that he built or help build. Along with building he loved hunting and fishing, family and working in his gardens.

