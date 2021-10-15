Anderson-Shiro Owls (2-5, 0-3) at Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1)
Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. Bulldog Stadium, 504
South Home Street, Corrigan, 75939
Previous Matchups: Corrigan-Camden leads the series 4-1. 2020: Anderson (W) 6-0; 2019: CC (W) 23-6; 2018: CC (W) 27-0; 2013: CC (W) 68-20; 2012: CC (W) 42-13;
Last week: Hemphill 22, Anderson 6; Kountze 21, Corrigan 14;
2021: Anderson-Shiro - vs Warren (L) 21-12; at Brazos (L) 23-8; vs Somerville (W) 26-20; at Blanco (L) 40-0; vs Trinity (W) 28-0; at Newton (L) 58-0; vs Hemphill (L) 22-6; Corrigan-Camden – vs Crockett (L) 35-14; at Centerville (W) 27-19; vs Woodville (L) 19-13; at Elkhart (W) 28-14; vs Hemphill (W) 42-39; at Kountze (L) 21-14;
Next Week: Corrigan-Camden at New Waverly; Kountze at Anderson-Shiro;