Iola Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1) at Granger Lions (5-0, 2-0)

Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.

Lion Stadium, 300 North Colorado, Granger, 76530

Previous Matchups: Granger leads the series 6-2. 2020: Granger (W) 43- 16; 2019: Granger (W) 34-6; 2018: Granger (W) 28-7; 2006: Iola (W) 28-21; 1998: Iola (W) 22-14; 1995: Granger (W) 25-0; 1983: Granger (W) 21-0; 1982: Granger (W) 62-13;

Last week: Iola 20, Bartlett 14; Granger 35, Milano 7;

2021: Iola - at Thrall (L) 40-6; vs Normangee (L) 51-14; vs Lovelady (L) 15- 6; vs Snook (W) 7-6; at Somerville (L) 14-13; vs Bartlett (W) 20-14; Granger – at Axtell (W) 46-21; at Frost (W) 54-12; vs Rosebud-Lott (W) 31-24; vs Bartlett (W) 52-20; at Milano (W) 35-7;

Next Week: Granger at Burton; Milano at Iola;