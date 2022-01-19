Baker representing Navasota at LCU

Kae’ron Baker’s new year started with a career milestone.

The Navasota High School graduate surpassed 1,500 points scored for his basketball career at Louisiana Christian University, formerly Louisiana College, during a Jan. 1 win over Tougaloo College.

The graduate student needed 14 points to reach the milestone yet finished with 28 points, which led players from both teams. A layup pushed him over the mark.

A team captain again, the 6-foot-2 guard led the team in points during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and led through 11 games this season. He was second in scoring his first year in the program.

“They stopped the game,” said Baker, who also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals. “The announcer acknowledged I scored the 1,500 point. They gave me the game ball we were playing with at that time.”

“It’s very pleasing to know all the hard work is paying off,” he said. “I feel good to be able to say I accomplished that.”

The Red River Athletic Conference named him Jan. 3 as player of the week in recognition of his feat.

He had a team-high 22.0 scoring average, which tied for 10th in the conference. He tied for the team lead in assists and was second in steals. He averaged 3.3 rebounds.

Once the season is done, Baker plans to attend showcases within the state as he explores options for a professional career, including international. One country overseas already has shown interest in him, he said.

“That’s the dream,” he said. “I know that I can be very successful playing professional.”

He said he has to complete some classes during the summer in order to finish his master’s degree.

More men’s basketball

University of Louisiana at Lafayette junior Trajan Wesley played a season-high 32 minutes in a start against Appalachian State University. The Navasota resident finished with a season-best seven assists, leading players from both teams, and added five rebounds and five points.

Football

Richards resident Jesse Hoke is on the all-American Southwest Conference honorable mention team. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor offensive lineman played all 15 games in helping the undefeated Crusaders win the Division III national championship, which he started.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.