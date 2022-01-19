Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
SPORTS BRIEFS

Sports

NAVASOTA JUNIOR HIGH

BASKETBALL

Thursday, Jan. 13,

Boys

8th Grade A Team

Navasota 28, AMCMS 41; Scoring: Quann Pratt 7, Mark McGinty 5; Top Performers: Jalen Jackson – assist leader and defender; Jaxson Bowman – outstanding rebounder;

8th Grade B Team

Navasota 30, AMCMS 51;

Scoring: Tre Taylor 5, Kane Keyser 6, KT Garrett 4;

Top Performers: Ethan Perkins –

outstanding rebounder; Landon Smith – outstanding defender;

7th Grade A Team

Navasota 28, AMCMS 38;

Top Players: Aaron Brosig (offense);

Avien Whitley (defense);

7th Grade B Team

Top Players: Evan Magallon (offense);

Kristofer Knighton (defense);

NAVASOTA SOCCER

VARSITY BOYS

Tuesday, Jan. 11;

Navasota 4, Trinity 0; VARSITY GIRLS

Navasota 4, Rockdale 0;

Goals: Princess Rodriguez 2, Elizabeth

Trejo 1, Jayley Medina 1;

Assists: Medina 2; Mariah Guevara 1;

Saves: Elora Alexander 1;

Navasota 2, Florence 0;

Goals: Rodriguez 1, Mayra Castillo 1;

Assists: Rodriguez 1;

Saves: Alexander 3;

Cameron 5, Navasota 1;

Goals: Alexis Padron 1;

Assists: Medina 1;

Saves: Alexander 9;

GRIMES COUNTY

BASKETBALL

ANDERSON-SHIRO

Varsity Boys

Tuesday, Jan. 11,

New Waverly 49, Anderson-Shiro 38; Friday, Jan. 14,

Anderson-Shiro 46, Hardin 27;

Varsity Girls

Tuesday, Jan. 11,

New Waverly 67, Anderson-Shiro 45;

Leading Scorers: Shelbi Belinowski 13, Josey Imhoff 10, Zoe Hayes 10, Khloe Rogers 6, Lacey Hurst 4, Gabby

Goudeau 2; Friday, Jan. 14

Anderson-Shiro 70, Hardin 13;

Leading Scorers: Belinowski 27, Imhoff 14, Rogers 10, Goudeau 7, Hayes 5, Erionna Nickerson 3, Hurst 2, Kylie Soltow 2;

IOLA

Varsity Boys

Tuesday, Jan. 11,

Iola 52, Bellville 48;

Friday, Jan. 14,

Mumford 59, Iola 36;

Varsity Girls

Tuesday, Jan. 11,

Iola 44, Snook 28;

Leading Scorers: Ava Pointer 16, Abree

Raley 8, Chloe Vaughn 8, Brayla Roberts 4, Lindsey Gooch 3, Emmoria Cooper 2, Rylee Morgan 1;

Friday, Jan. 14,

Mumford 31, Iola 25;

Leading Scorers: Pointer 12, Gooch 6, Vaughn 4, Morgan 2, Roberts 1;

NAVASOTA POWERLIFTING

ANDERSON MEET

Placings were not given at this meet

Tuesday, Jan. 11, Varsity Girls

Varsity Girls

Jade Dominguez 580 total, 255 deadlift; Angelina Burnet 45 total, 205 deadlift; Emma Stankiewicz 485 total, 225 deadlift; Julia Bautista 465 total, 185 deadlift; Jocelyn Sanchez, 535 total, 225 deadlift; Kasey Pichotta 505 total, 215 deadlift;

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Varsity Boys

Jose Lopez 1,240 total, 515 deadlift; Jy’Eric Houston 1,160 total, 500 squat; Marco Mendoza 1,115, 475 squat; Andres Tobias 1,035 total, 435 squat; Xavier Haynes 970 total, 400 deadlift; Christopher Tejada 855 total, 355 deadlift; David Romero 945 total, 410 deadlift; Chance Risner 1,045, 405 deadlift; Drew Chavez 915 total, 385 deadlift; Mathew Sosa 975 total, 405 deadlift;

Eduardo Perez 435 deadlift;

— Compiled by Matthew Ybarra

