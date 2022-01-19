SPORTS BRIEFS
NAVASOTA JUNIOR HIGH
BASKETBALL
Thursday, Jan. 13,
Boys
8th Grade A Team
Navasota 28, AMCMS 41; Scoring: Quann Pratt 7, Mark McGinty 5; Top Performers: Jalen Jackson – assist leader and defender; Jaxson Bowman – outstanding rebounder;
8th Grade B Team
Navasota 30, AMCMS 51;
Scoring: Tre Taylor 5, Kane Keyser 6, KT Garrett 4;
Top Performers: Ethan Perkins –
outstanding rebounder; Landon Smith – outstanding defender;
7th Grade A Team
Navasota 28, AMCMS 38;
Top Players: Aaron Brosig (offense);
Avien Whitley (defense);
7th Grade B Team
Top Players: Evan Magallon (offense);
Kristofer Knighton (defense);
NAVASOTA SOCCER
VARSITY BOYS
Tuesday, Jan. 11;
Navasota 4, Trinity 0; VARSITY GIRLS
Navasota 4, Rockdale 0;
Goals: Princess Rodriguez 2, Elizabeth
Trejo 1, Jayley Medina 1;
Assists: Medina 2; Mariah Guevara 1;
Saves: Elora Alexander 1;
Navasota 2, Florence 0;
Goals: Rodriguez 1, Mayra Castillo 1;
Assists: Rodriguez 1;
Saves: Alexander 3;
Cameron 5, Navasota 1;
Goals: Alexis Padron 1;
Assists: Medina 1;
Saves: Alexander 9;
GRIMES COUNTY
BASKETBALL
ANDERSON-SHIRO
Varsity Boys
Tuesday, Jan. 11,
New Waverly 49, Anderson-Shiro 38; Friday, Jan. 14,
Anderson-Shiro 46, Hardin 27;
Varsity Girls
Tuesday, Jan. 11,
New Waverly 67, Anderson-Shiro 45;
Leading Scorers: Shelbi Belinowski 13, Josey Imhoff 10, Zoe Hayes 10, Khloe Rogers 6, Lacey Hurst 4, Gabby
Goudeau 2; Friday, Jan. 14
Anderson-Shiro 70, Hardin 13;
Leading Scorers: Belinowski 27, Imhoff 14, Rogers 10, Goudeau 7, Hayes 5, Erionna Nickerson 3, Hurst 2, Kylie Soltow 2;
IOLA
Varsity Boys
Tuesday, Jan. 11,
Iola 52, Bellville 48;
Friday, Jan. 14,
Mumford 59, Iola 36;
Varsity Girls
Tuesday, Jan. 11,
Iola 44, Snook 28;
Leading Scorers: Ava Pointer 16, Abree
Raley 8, Chloe Vaughn 8, Brayla Roberts 4, Lindsey Gooch 3, Emmoria Cooper 2, Rylee Morgan 1;
Friday, Jan. 14,
Mumford 31, Iola 25;
Leading Scorers: Pointer 12, Gooch 6, Vaughn 4, Morgan 2, Roberts 1;
NAVASOTA POWERLIFTING
ANDERSON MEET
Placings were not given at this meet
Tuesday, Jan. 11, Varsity Girls
Varsity Girls
Jade Dominguez 580 total, 255 deadlift; Angelina Burnet 45 total, 205 deadlift; Emma Stankiewicz 485 total, 225 deadlift; Julia Bautista 465 total, 185 deadlift; Jocelyn Sanchez, 535 total, 225 deadlift; Kasey Pichotta 505 total, 215 deadlift;
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Varsity Boys
Jose Lopez 1,240 total, 515 deadlift; Jy’Eric Houston 1,160 total, 500 squat; Marco Mendoza 1,115, 475 squat; Andres Tobias 1,035 total, 435 squat; Xavier Haynes 970 total, 400 deadlift; Christopher Tejada 855 total, 355 deadlift; David Romero 945 total, 410 deadlift; Chance Risner 1,045, 405 deadlift; Drew Chavez 915 total, 385 deadlift; Mathew Sosa 975 total, 405 deadlift;
Eduardo Perez 435 deadlift;
— Compiled by Matthew Ybarra