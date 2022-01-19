Lady Rattlers host tryouts

Left: Doug Harrigan hosted his first tryout for the Navasota Lady Rattlers Friday, Jan. 14, at Ira Floyd Field. Harrigan was hired to lead the Lady Rattlers. Pictured left: Harrigan regroups with his coaching staff Kacey Gates (center) and Lisa Marek (right). Right: Freshman Jennifer Arrington is one of several newcomers competing for a spot on the Lady Rattler softball team. The Lady Rattlers return several letterman including University of Houston commit Trinity Loukanis and Prairie View A&M commit Mia Nunez Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra