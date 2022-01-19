Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Lady Rattlers host tryouts

    Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra Doug Harrigan (pictured left) regroups with his coaching staff Kacey Gates (center) and Lisa Marek (right). Harrigan was hired to lead the Lady Rattlers and hosted his first tryouts Friday, Jan. 14, at Ira Floyd Field.
    Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra Freshman Jennifer Arrington is one of several newcomers competing for a spot on the Lady Rattler softball team. The Lady Rattlers return several letterman including University of Houston commit Trinity Loukanis and Prairie View A&M commit Mia Nunez

Left: Doug Harrigan hosted his first tryout for the Navasota Lady Rattlers Friday, Jan. 14, at Ira Floyd Field. Harrigan was hired to lead the Lady Rattlers. Pictured left: Harrigan regroups with his coaching staff Kacey Gates (center) and Lisa Marek (right). Right: Freshman Jennifer Arrington is one of several newcomers competing for a spot on the Lady Rattler softball team. The Lady Rattlers return several letterman including University of Houston commit Trinity Loukanis and Prairie View A&M commit Mia Nunez Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra

