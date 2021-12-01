Bates leading Lady Panthers

The Richards Lady Panthers split a pair of games before the Thanksgiving holidays with a 35-23 win over Alpha Omega Academy in Huntsville Monday, Nov. 22, and a 31-22 loss against the Legget Lady Pirates Tuesday, Nov. 23.

HUNTSVILLE – Richards overcame a seven-point halftime deficit outscoring the Lady Lions 22-3 in the final two quarters to secure a 35-23 win.

The Lady Panthers were led by Kylie Bates who racked up 19 points, four rebounds and seven steals. Alyanna Francis grabbed 11 rebounds and had six steals. Hailey Perry scored nine and recorded five rebounds and six steals.

RICHARDS – Richards was unable to overcome a slow start in a 31-22 homeloss to the Legget Lady Pirates.

Legget outscored Richards 17-5 in the opening half. Bates led the Lady Panthers with 12 points and four steals.

Richards will compete in the Apple Springs tournament Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 4. The Panthers will play at Dime Box Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m.