Bulldogs soar past Eagles

MILANO – Iola soared past the Milano Eagles 51-13, punching their ticket to the playoffs for the second-consecutive season under Bulldog Head Coach Kerry Bamburg.

Iola (4-3, 4-2) clinched third-place in District 13- 2A Division II led by a video-game performance from senior Case Creamer and a stingy defense.

Creamer, an athlete who can play multiple positions got the start at quarterback. He carried the ball 14 times racking up 235 yards (16.8 YPC) and scored five rushing touchdowns.

Defensively Iola held Milano (2-6, 1-4) to 122 yards of offense including -18 rushing yards. The Eagles completed half of its passes 11/22 for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Sophomore linebacker Wes Alexander paced the Bulldog defense with 10 tackles.

Milano plays at Burton Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Iola has a bye week in the final week of the season before advancing to the playoffs.