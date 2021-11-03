On the court with GC Alums

Volleyball player Aiden Hackenberg has taken advantage of her time on the court.

As of Oct. 27, the Anderson-Shiro High School graduate was a part of the University of New Hampshire’s longest winning streak this season.

The freshman defensive specialist/libero played in eight of the first nine October matches, during which the squad had a 6-2 record and season-best winning streak of five matches.

Hackenberg had six digs in an Oct. 15 victory over Albany, the start of the winning streak. In the next match, a 3-0 win over Merrimack, she made her first career start and finished with season highs of 11 digs and two service aces. She led the team in digs that match and tied a Merrimack player for the most in the match.

Entering Friday’s action, she started four of the nine matches she played. She had 30 digs.

More women’s volleyball

Ahna Merrell of Coastal Bend College had a season-high three blocks in consecutive starts Oct. 23 and 26. Also from Anderson-Shiro, the freshman had two kills in the former match.

Women’s acrobatics and tumbling

Out of Iola High School, Baylei Morgan is a freshman for East Texas Baptist University.

Football

University of the Incarnate Word redshirt senior Blaine Hoover made three tackles against McNeese. The Bedias resident started at defensive end.

Men’s basketball

Starter Jabril Hunter led Wilberforce University with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Shawnee State University. The Navasota High graduate led players from both teams in rebounds and tied for the team lead with five assists. He had nine points and a teamhigh nine rebounds in the opener against Talladega.

Graduate student Kae’ron Baker had 19 points for Louisiana College in a win over Lindsey Wilson. The past Rattler led all players in scoring and with his six assists and three steals. His 17 points in a victory against Philander Smith also led all players.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@ gmail.com.