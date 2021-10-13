Rattler sub-varsity roundup

Navasota JV Football

The Rattler JV team remained undefeated (6-0) with a 45-0 win over the Smithville Tigers Thursday, Oct. 7.

Christopher Hickmon got the start at quarterback and passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two. Ethan Brigner also scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. Brytavian Bennett and Devin Nunez each had a touchdown reception.

Defensively Navasota was dominant only allowing two first downs and forcing two safeties. Nunez also had a big night on special teams with multiple big returns.

Navasota hosts La Grange Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Navasota Freshman Football

Navasota’s freshman team improved to 5-1, with a 40-14 win at El Campo Thursday, Oct. 7.

The Rattlers had two rushing touchdowns by Artavian Rutherford. Zy’merick Taylor, Joseph Mcneil and Javyn Jessie each had one rushing touchdown. Rutherford also returned a kickoff 78 yards for his third touchdown. Salvador Perez had four extra-points.

Defensively Terrick Henry had one Interception. Zy’Merick Taylor had 8 tackles, Alexis Sosa 7 tackles and Alex Lopez had 4 tackles.

The Rattler freshman host La Grange Thursday, Oct. 14, at 5 p.m.