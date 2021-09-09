Lady Panther excels

A knee ailment limited Emme Loman’s playing time to begin the Arlington Baptist University women’s volleyball season, but the Richards High School graduate expects more court action now that her knee is feeling better.

The freshman middle hitter played four of the first 12 sets, according to the National Christian College Athletic Association online site. She had five service aces and five digs. Her 1.25 aces per set led the squad.

She said she started experiencing knee pain a few weeks ago. “It was already hurt for a long time,” said Loman, who wears a knee brace for volleyball and does exercises and treatments daily. “I don’t have a meniscus in my knee. They (doctors) were supposed to replace it my seventh-grade year.”

As she dealt with the knee injury, she played back row for a 3-1 squad she called competitive. The roster has 23. “You have to fight really hard (for playing time) because there’s so many girls,” she said.

A district first-team selection the past season, Loman had volleyball offers from more programs out of state than in state, she said. She made official visits to at least four Texas schools, including her spring tour of Arlington Baptist, where she was able to practice with the team. She signed in May.

“I really liked the coach (Kristi McDaniel). I like the small environment of it. I really liked the girls on the team,” she said.

Football

Navasota High graduate Shelton Eppler is the starting quarterback for the AaB 89ers in the National Ligaen, an American league in Denmark.

The first-year 89er threw three touchdown passes during a recent loss to Copenhagen. Video posted on HUDL.com shows three of his completions, including one where he eluded a sack by scrambling, then connected on a 33-yard pass to a teammate near the sideline.

That HUDL.com report said he completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts and threw for 392 yards.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@ gmail.com.