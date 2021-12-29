Rattler Alumni game New Year’s Eve

Navasota is preparing for the new year by welcoming back Rattler legends for the 2021 Navasota Rattler Boys Alumni game at Rattler Gym Friday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m.

It will be a night to remember with Rattler legends taking the court against the 2021-2022 Navasota varsity basketball team. Arrive early for what is sure to be a packed house of avid basketball fans! You don’t want to miss the opportunity to cheer on your favorite players from the past and your current Rattlers!

For more information on the alumni game visit the Navasota Rattlers Boys Basketball Facebook page.