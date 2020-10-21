Owls prevail in defensive battle

ANDERSON – Anderson-Shiro Owl Homecoming 2020 was a slugfest between two defensive juggernauts with the Owls prevailing with a 6-0 victory over the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs.

After a half of scoreless football, Anderson-Shiro (4-4, 2-2) put together an impressive 11-play drive to start the third quarter. Kelvin Adair capped the drive running it in for the lone score of the game. Adair had 46 yards rushing on 10-carries.

The Owl defense allowed only 119 yards, 65 passing and 54 rushing, to the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-3). Landon Stem, Jordan Coronado and Zane Moriarty led the Owls defensively. Stem led with 13 tackles, 2 sacks and 1 TFL. Coronado had 7 tackles, 3 TFL and a sack. Moriarty had 9 tackles and 3 TFL.

“I am very proud of the boys for grinding out a win after a tough week. Coach [Bill] Cowley had the defense ready to go. And between them and the way our punt team worked, we were able to keep them bottled up deep in their end of the field most of the night,” said Owl Head Coach Brad Hodges. “Credit to the offense and Coach Jackson as well. We were really close to some big plays in the first half and they came in and made a few adjustments and the kids executed perfectly coming out for a huge 11-play scoring drive to start the third quarter. It took everyone this week and I was very happy for the boys to go out and earn that one.”

The Owls play at Kountze Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Corrigan-Camden hosts New Waverly.