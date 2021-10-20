Three Bulldogs advance to Regionals

The Iola Bulldogs competed in the District 26-2A Cross Country meet at Davidson Creek Park in Caldwell, Thursday, Oct. 14. Lindsey Gooch (pictured center) won the district title with a time of 11:33. She advances to Regionals in Corpus Christi Monday, Oct. 25. Cotulla Shive (pictured left) finished 7th overall and first for JV. Taryn Savage (pictured right) finished 26th overall and 6th place in JV. Courtesy Photos

Conner Evans (pictured left) place third at the District 26-2A Cross Country meet in Caldwell. Matt Parra (pictured right) finished in 8th place. They both advance to Regionals in Corpus Christi Monday, Oct. 25.