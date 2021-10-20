Rattler sub-varsity roundup

The Rattler freshman improved to 6-1 and 2-0 in district with a 49-0 win over La Grange Thursday, Oct. 14, at Rattler Stadium.

Javyn Jessie had two passing touchdowns, one to Alexis Sosa and the other to Artavian Rutherford. Rutherford also rushed for two scores. Zy’Merick Taylor and Cameron Ross each had a rushing touchdown. Sosa also had a two-point conversion reception. Jessie and Rutrherford both ran in conversion attempts. Salvador Paz had one point-after kick.

Defensively Xavier Blackshear returned a fumble for a touchdown. Zae McDonald had an interception, Terrick Henry a fumble recovery and Tyler Diehl blocked a punt.

Navasota’s JV improved to 7-0 and 2-0 in district with a 35-8 win over La Grange. Chris Hickmon led the way offensively with three rushing touchdowns. Cam Quezada stepped in at quarterback and threw a touchdown to Jakerious Dailey. Quezada also added a rushing touchdown. The defense had a great game against the run and the pass.

Navasota plays at Cuero Thursday, Oct. 21, freshman at 5 p.m. and JV at 6 p.m.