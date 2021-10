Navasota Lady Fang Volleyball

THURSDAY, OCT. 14 VS DAVILA TEXANS

8th Grade A Team

Navasota 2, Davila 0 (25-14, 25-19);

Key Players: Mahayla Ybarra and Quinn Henry both had amazing backrow coverage. Maddie Nobles had strong aggressive serves and Carmen Herrera had outstanding net coverage.

8th Grade B Team

Navasota 2, Davila 0 (25-20, 25-21);

Key Players: Gabrielle Alejandro and Jocelyn Castillo had outstanding serves. Iyana Warren had great net coverage and Jocelyn Santoy had great passes.

7th Grade A Team

Navasota 2, Davila 1 (18-28, 25-19, 15-9);

Key Players: Blakelyn Lowe had great serves. Sadie Phillips and Iliana Garcia both played aggressively.

7th Grade B Team

Davila 2, Navasota 1 (25-15, 22-25, 15-14);

Key Player: Arriana Sanchez.

Thursday, Oct. 21, at Wellborn. B Teams (5 p.m.) A Teams (6 p.m.).