Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
CELEBRATING TEXAS Birthday Bash celebrates 13 years
Next article
Words matter

Voucher bill has backing of House majority

March 05, 2025 - 06:03
Posted in:
Viewpoints
Opinions
Article Image Alt Text

A slim majority of Texas House members have indicated they will back House Bill 3, which creates education savings accounts that allow families to use taxpayer money for private school education. The Dallas Morning News reported 75 Republican legislators have signed on with the bill’s author, state Rep. Brad Buckley,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025