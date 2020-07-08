15 deaths reported at Pack Unit

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) continues to report additional offender deaths at the Wallace Pack Unit in Navasota. According to the latest numbers on the TDCJ website, as of Monday, July 6, Pack Unit now has 15 presumed COVID-19 related deaths.

TDCJ has its own health department and bases the deaths on preliminary autopsy reports. Some numbers are also reported for offenders who died with COVID-19 related symptoms that may have been a contributing factor in the cause of death and didn’t have an autopsy conducted.

Pack is a geriatric unit that houses many elderly offenders who have medical conditions requiring special healthcare.

In total there have been 117,765 offenders and 35,662 employees tested for COVID-19. Of those test-ed, 8,811 offenders and 1,556 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. There have been 7,004 offenders and 950 employees who have recovered. There have also been 84 offender deaths connected to COVID-19 with an additional 28 under investigation. There have been eight employee line of duty deaths from COVID-19.

COVID-19 numbers as of Monday, July 6

Wallace Pack Unit - Offender Active Cases – 183, Offender Recovered – 226, Employee Active Cases – 26, Employee Recovered – 20, Medical Restriction – 762, Medical Isolation – 185. Offender Deaths – 15.

O.L. Luther Unit

Offender Active Cases – 3, Offender Recovered – 1, Employee Active Cases – 13, Employee Recovered – 2, Medical Restriction – 192, Medical Isolation – 3.

Offender Deaths

April 11, 2020 - Leonard Clerkly, 62, died April 11, at a Grimes County hospital. May 5, 2020 - Daniel

May 5, 2020 - Daniel Thompson, 71, died May 5, at a hospital in Galveston; May 19, 2020- David Uhrich, 60, died May 19, at a hospital in Galveston; May 28, 2020 - Cedric Dewayne Lacy, 65, died May 28, at a hospital in Galveston.

June 4, 2020 - Michael Lynn Sprague, 72, died June 4, at a local hospital; June 5, 2020 - Isidro Hernandez, 70, died June 5, at a hospital in Galveston; June 6, 2020 - Charles Hart, 71, died June 6, at a hospital in Galveston; June 12, 2020 - Earnest Jones Jr., 62, died June 12, at a hospital in Bryan; June 13, 2020 - James Gibson, 65, died June 13, at a hospital in Galveston; June 14, 2020 - Stephen Allan Fox, 62, died June 14, 2020, at a hospital in Bryan; June 15, 2020 - Jimmy Ray Malone, 76, died June 15 at a hospital in Galveston. June 16, 2020 - Lewis Anderson, 55, died June 16, at a local hospital. June 18, 2020 - Jesus Rodriguez, 68, died June 18, 2020, at Hospital in Galveston. June 19, 2020 - James Robert Sampley, 59, died June 19, at a hospital in Galveston. June 21, 2020 - Tommy Russ Shoefstall, 62, died June 21, at a Hospital in Galveston.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Grimes County visit the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.