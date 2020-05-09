Another four Covid-19 cases released Saturday

A day after releasing 10 new COVID-19 positive cases, Grimes County Emergency Management has released four additional cases raising the total to 40.

Three of the new cases are within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Center and one is within the Navasota city limits.

The patient from Navasota is a male in his 60’s. It is unknown at this time if he is hospitalized. The remaining three are males within TDCJ whose ages haven’t been released.

Currently there are 34 active cases in Grimes County with five patients recovered and one reported death.

For the latest reliable COVID-19 news within Grimes County, visit the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website, www.navasotaexaminer.com.

