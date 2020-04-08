Fourth COVID-19 local case confirmed

ANDERSON-Grimes County Emergency Coordinator David Lilly issued a press release Tuesday, April 7, confirming a fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Grimes County.

Lilly stated in the press release that Texas Department of State Health Services said the new case is a female in her 50’s. According to the press release any other information provided in this case could potentially lead to the identification of the individual.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the previous three individuals that had COVID-19 have recovered.

Full Press Release from Grimes County Emergency Management

