Grimes County confirms 17 COVID-19 cases

Grimes County Emergency Management released two new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, April 29, raising the total to 17.

Both new cases are females in their 40’s. One is within ZIP code 77868 and the second is from 77353. The first case of the new cases has been confirmed as community spread. The second is still being investigated by DSHS.

To date Grimes County has five individuals that have recovered from COVID-19 and one death has been reported.

April 29, 2020

Grimes County and Navasota Emergency Personnel continue to monitor the situation and remind all citizens to comply with Governor Abbotts Executive Order by practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and avoiding groups in excess of 10 people.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.