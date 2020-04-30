COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Grimes County

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Grimes County, including the first minor to test positive. The additional cases bring the total to 19 cases.

Case number 18 is a female in her 50’s whose exposure is community spread. She resides in the 77868 ZIP code outside the Navasota city limits.

Case number 19 is a minor whose age or gender will not be released. The patient resides in ZIP code 77363. This case is believed to be travel related.

Grimes County has a total of nine new COVID-19 positive cases since Thursday, April 23.

For the latest COVID-19 updates in Grimes County, visit the special COVID-19 tab on The Examiner website www.navasotaexaminer.com.

Official Press Release from GC Emergency Management

April 30, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: David Lilly, CFM

Emergency Management Services Coordinator Grimes County, Texas

18th and 19th Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, TX – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the 18th and 19th cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County. Grimes County now has a total of 19 confirmed cases as of Thursday April 30, 2020.

The first patient is a female in her 50’s whose exposure was community spread and is not currently hospitalized. This patient resides in the 77868 zip code, outside of Navasota city limits. The second patient is a minor whose exposure was travel related and resides in the 77363 zip code.

Grimes County currently has 5 reported recovered cases of COVID-19.

Grimes County and Navasota Emergency Personnel continue to monitor the situation and remind all citizens to comply with Governor Abbotts Executive Order by practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and avoiding groups in excess of 10 people.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.