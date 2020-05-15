Grimes County COVID-19 cases rise to 63

Grimes County COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly, with over half the cases reported at Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Grimes County Emergency Management released seven new positive cases Friday, May 15, with five of those in TDCJ facilities. There are now 63 total cases in Grimes County.

According to the press release, patient number 57 is a female in her 50’s who resides in the 77356 ZIP code. Her exposure and whether or not she is hospitalized is unknown at this time. Patient number 58 is a female in her 30’s who resides in Navasota ZIP code 77868. How she was exposed and whether she is hospitalized are unknown at this time.

TDCJ accounts for patients 59-63. They are all male offenders serving time in TDCJ facilities. According to information received from Grimes County Emergency Management, TDCJ has 35 individuals who have tested positive including one recovery and one death. There are two TDCJ Units in Grimes County, Wallace Pack and Luther Unit. Grimes County Emergency Management doesn’t specify which unit has the positive tests.

TDCJ reports on their website, 11 positive inmate cases at Pack unit and five positive employee cases at Pack. No cases are reported at the Luther unit, either inmate or employee.

Currently 12 recoveries and one death have been reported in Grimes County.

Official Press Release from GC Emergency Management

May 15, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: David Lilly, CFM

Emergency Management Services Coordinator Grimes County, Texas

7 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Grimes County

Grimes County and Navasota Emergency Personnel continue to monitor the situation and remind all citizens to comply with Governor Abbotts Executive Order by practicing social distancing, good personal hygiene and avoiding groups in excess of 10 people.

Contact Navasota City Hall at (936)825-6475 or Grimes County Emergency Management at (936)873-4404 with questions.