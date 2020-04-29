Historic Anderson Park to transfer to Grimes County

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, April 22, broadcast live via the Grimes County Court House Facebook page. Commissioners observed the Centers for Disease Control’s social distancing recommendations in the seating arrangements. Commissioner Barbara Walker was not present at the meeting.

Judge’s update

Judge Joe Fauth began the meeting with comments related to the county website, an update on the 10 COVID-19 cases in Grimes County and the 2020 census.

Fauth advised that County Clerk Vanessa Burzynski and his Chief of Staff Cheri Wagner, have cleaned up the website, www.grimescountytexas.gov, making it more “navigable.”

Regarding COVID-19, Fauth said that of the 10 cases in Grimes County, five have recovered, one is deceased, and DSHS has yet to notify the county of the status of the remaining four.

He added, “I would suggest to you that is a remarkably low number compared to our neighbors to our north, our south, our east and west. I would suggest that the Grimes County citizens have done an excellent job of keeping their social distance and limiting their groups to 10 or less. I do know there have been a few violations of that and we understand that.”

He urged continued social distancing 6-foot or more, limiting nonessential trips and to refrain from making grocery shopping “a family gathering.”

The judge also reminded citizens to mail in their census. Citizens with post office boxes will not receive one should complete theirs online at www.2020census.gov. Census workers will not go door-todoor until after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Elections Administration Lucy Ybarra is available to walk citizens through the steps to complete their census forms online.

Park transfers to county

Commissioners approved the Grimes County Historical Commission’s (GCHC) request to accept Historic Anderson’s Proposal of Dispersal.

According to Al Peeler, chairman of the GCHC, Historic Anderson, Inc. has requested that ownership of property transfer to Grimes County under the stewardship of the GCHC. Property includes the memorial park, a house, museum, general store and log cabin. Funds transferring include $43,000 in savings and $5,000 in checking.

Peeler said, “This would help us a lot and give us grant opportunities. It doesn’t have any impact on the county, per se. It will be county property but maintained and run by a volunteer organization, the GCHC.”

Peeler has already received outside offers to assist with construction and Lucy Ybarra, GCHC media representative, said the goal is 100% no cost to the county or GCHC.

Ybarra said, “This is one of the largest sites, historically-wise, and it sits right in the middle, right near the county seat, right in the middle of everything. If you are a Grimes County native or been in Grimes County a long time, that park used to draw a lot of people and it will once we restore it back to its original value.”

Issues discussed included GCHC requesting county funds later on, the availability of funds, the possibility that the funds could be appropriated by current or future commissioners, the cost of liability insurance and the lack of parks in the county outside of Navasota. Peeler also gave a brief rundown of repairs needed and grant opportunities.

Commenting on the fact that some of Grimes County’s oldest buildings have been relocated to other counties, Ybarra said, “Our history is being taken away.”

Bids awarded

In two separate votes, the court approved bid recommendations from Road and Bridge Engineer Harry Walker.

The first contract bid award was to Heise Trucking in the amount of $136,140 for 6,000 yards of limestone associated with the 2015 General Land Office (GLO) grant.

Walker said, “This contract is for procurement of the limestone mix base and hauling it to the job site. We actually had an excellent response. We had nine bids which is more than we typically get. The $136,000 was in line with our estimate.”

The second bid approved was to Martin Asphalt Company. Responding to questions about price fluctuations, Walker said the bid is part of the annual contract process and Martin’s bid was in line with last year’s bids.

Harvey buyout grant admin approved

Commissioners approved an agreement with Grant-Works in the amount of $180,000 for administrative services related to the Harvey Buy-Out Program.

Emergency Services Management Coordinator David Lilly advised that the fee includes services for some work already performed related to the $1.5 million grant and includes site surveying, intake, and public meetings and “a lot of legwork and nuts and bolts on our behalf.”

According to Lilly, Grant-Works’ fee will come out of the grant funds already approved.

Burn ban: No action taken. The burn ban remains lifted.

Other court action:

•Approved Consent Agenda Items that included treasurer’s list of claims, bills and payroll.

•Recognized both Al Peeler, Facilities Maintenance Manager and Scotty Gressett, Road and Bridge foreman, for five years of service.

•Table the Interpretive Event presentation by Texas A&M County Extension Agent, Allen Homann.

•Accepted a written status report on the courthouse, jail and justice center projects.

•Approved a waterline installation permit for Wickson Creek SUD on CR 128.

•Renewed a Special Road Use permit for Expert Analysis on CR 311.

•Reviewed a written report from Road and Bridge Harry Walker that included road maintenance, repairs, mowing, drainage, ditching and culvert installation as well as status of 2015, 2016 GLO and Hurricane Harvey grant projects.

•Received a presentation on the life of Jesse Grimes from Dr. Robin Montgomery and daughter Joy Montgomery. See related article below.

•Tabled discussion and action on naming the county justice and business center under construction.

•Proclaimed April 26- May 3, 2020, as Soil & Water Stewardship Week in Grimes County and authorized the county judge as signatory.