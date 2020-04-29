Volunteers provide lunches

Despite school closures because of COVID-19, Texas school children have continued to receive a nutritious breakfast and lunch through some creative delivery methods in their districts. The Bedias community, however, is literally going the extra mile, rather extra “miles,” to ensure its students’ access to the free school nutrition program.

Making it happen

Since the dissolution of the Bedias school district more than 60 years ago, school children in Bedias and the surrounding community travel 26 miles round-trip by school bus to Madisonville for their education. The logistics and lack of transportation during this health crisis have complicated the district’s efforts to provide free breakfasts and lunches for its Bedias student population during the school closure.

Bedias mayor, Gwen Boullion said, “On Friday, March 13, 2020, Madisonville CISD was closed until further notice because of the Coronavirus. On Monday they offered free school lunches by curbside pickup only. In Bedias, a lot of our kids get back and forth to school by bus because their parents just can’t drive them daily. I contacted the school March 16 to see if there was any way we could make the lunches more accessible for the kids in Bedias.”

According to Boullion, working with Kelly Perry with Madisonville CISD, a plan was put into place for Bedias volunteers to pick up the school lunches and use the Bedias Civic Club as a distribution site.

Boullion said, “We started with 50 lunches a day and that has now grown to 150 breakfasts and lunches per day.”

Willing volunteers

Boullion credits the ability to serve the students of Bedias to volunteers such as Martha Reider, Janet Green and Pct. 1 Constable Dale Schaper who were part of the project from its inception. Others instrumental in the effort are Tina Bonner and Ryan Templeton and local merchants, Smiley’s and Dollar General, who donated bags in which to pack the lunches.

Boullion said that Monday through Thursday, a volunteer drives to Madisonville to pick up the meals and brings them to the Bedias Civic Center where they are packed.

She said, “Since this began, I’ve had an abundance of people come to me and offer to volunteer.”

Boullion continued, “Some of the parents still were not able to make it to the civic center to pick up the lunches so we decided to help by delivering. We all take part in delivering the meals but mostly, that’s handled by Constable Schaper and Martha Reider.”

The mayor advised that social distancing practices have been adhered to, saying, “We are curbside pickup only. Everyone has to stay in their vehicle, and we bring the lunches out to them. We will continue to do this until May 21, for all children 18 and under, Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.”

Serving with heart

There are blessings in giving as well as receiving, and Boullion said, “Everyone in Bedias has been eager to help in any way possible, and thankful we are doing this.”

On a personal level, she summed up her feelings by saying, “In troubled times the Bedias community pulls together and makes it work. It’s like the saying ‘It takes a village.’ I believe here in Bedias we all stand by that saying and take it to heart. I am very thankful to the Bedias community for all their support and help, in not just the lunches, but in everything.”