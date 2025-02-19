Escapee shoots himself in Richards February 19, 2025 - 06:12 Posted in: MainNews RICHARDS — An escaped inmate from Waller County attempted to take his own life Tuesday morning in Richards. Salvador Saucedo Jr., a 37–year–old, convicted sex offender has been on the run since Jan. 23, when he escaped custody while being treated at a hospital in Bellville. Waller County Sheriff, Troy Guidry, said ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!