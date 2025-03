IOLA — An Iola family lost their home and one of their pets in a fire Feb. 27, on CR 168. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family, https://gofund.me/53bbd47c. Travis and Jessica Goodman have three children, Stetson Lee, who is getting married the weekend of March 8, Haylie,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!