House approves school vouchers

AUSTIN — Since 2023, Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, made “School Choice” a top legislative priority refusing to sign a school funding bill until lawmakers pass Senate Bill 2. The House passed the bill April 17 by an 86–61 vote with every Democrat present voting against. The $1 billion voucher bill allows ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!