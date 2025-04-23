Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Navasota city manager begins April 28
Next article
NO BUNNY DOES NEWS BETTER

House approves school vouchers

April 23, 2025 - 06:42
Posted in:
Main
News
Article Image Alt Text

AUSTIN — Since 2023, Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, made “School Choice” a top legislative priority refusing to sign a school funding bill until lawmakers pass Senate Bill 2. The House passed the bill April 17 by an 86–61 vote with every Democrat present voting against. The $1 billion voucher bill allows ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2025