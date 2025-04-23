Navasota city manager begins April 28

Navasota announced the hiring of Robert Hemminger as city manager. Hemminger is expected to begin Monday, April 28. Hemminger replaces Jason Weeks who announced his retirement Dec. 5, 2024, to take the same position at Mineral Wells. The first finalist, Theo Melancon, former city manager at Dickinson, withdrew his application March ...

