Navasota man arrested in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Navasota man attempted to elude Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, March 25, but his getaway attempt was deflated. Washington County Sheriff, Trey Holleway, said around 10:40 p.m., Corporal Zavala attempted to pull over a speeding driver on Texas 105. Holleway said the driver failed to stop and led ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!