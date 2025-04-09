Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Navasota man arrested in Washington County

April 09, 2025 - 06:22
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Navasota man attempted to elude Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, March 25, but his getaway attempt was deflated. Washington County Sheriff, Trey Holleway, said around 10:40 p.m., Corporal Zavala attempted to pull over a speeding driver on Texas 105. Holleway said the driver failed to stop and led ...

