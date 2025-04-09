Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
ADOLPH FELDMANN 1935 – 2025

April 09, 2025 - 06:22
Obituaries
Adolph Feldmann, 89, of Navasota passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Golden Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Adolph was born on August 27, 1935, to Fritz Feldmann and Ida (Bushman) Feldmann in Navasota, Texas. He attended Navasota ISD and later became a self-made man. Adolph owned and operated Jackson Auto Supply for numerous years.

He married Paula and the two of them shared over sixty years of love together. To know Adolph was to love him. He enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. He never met a stranger.

Preceded in death are his parents, Fritz and Ida Feldmann; daughter, Kim Olsen; two sisters, Erna Nobles and Artie Mae Nobles; and brother, Willie Feldmann.

Left to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, Paula Feldmann; daughter, Yvaun E. Olsen; sister, Ida Mae Kasper and her husband Bill; and numerous nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

