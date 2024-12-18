Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
P&Z ponders NPD lot, rezoning requests

December 18, 2024 - 06:11
Back for its second review by the Navasota Planning and Zoning Commission, the Navasota Police Department vehicle parking lot site plan was approved with one amendment - Commissioner Ethan Barcak’s motion to approve prohibits NPD use of the property until the project is fully constructed. The lot, at the southwest ...

