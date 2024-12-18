School board candidate filing begins Jan. 15

Navasota ISD board members approved the 2025-2026 calendar, the favorite among those surveyed. Over 70% of staff and 68% of community members including parents and students favored calendar A. School will begin Monday, Aug. 11 and concludes Thursday, May 21. New teacher Inservice is July 29–31 and staff Inservice begins Aug.

