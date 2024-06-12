‘Serious misconduct’ claims against housing unit

The conduct of management staff at Navasota Manor, 1015 Church Street, was brought to the attention of city officials at the Monday, June 10 Regular Meeting of the Navasota City Council. Navasota Manor resident Mia Taylor described conditions she called “serious misconduct” and “abusive behavior” by the unnamed manager. Taylor said,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!