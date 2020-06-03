2020 Grimes County Fair kicks off

Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra

The 2020 Grimes County Fair kicked off Thursday, May 28 with the “National Anthem” and a prayer that took on special meaning following the question as to whether this year’s event would proceed due to COVID-19. Kynlee Stephens was crowned as the 2020 Grimes County Fair Queen by 2019 Fair Queen Brealyn McKinney Sunday, May 31. The fair continues through Friday, June 5. See a complete list of fair results in the special GC Fair section in the June 24 edition of The Examiner.