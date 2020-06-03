Reverse 911, fraud alerts benefits county residents

Grimes County Commissioners Court held a Regular Meeting Wednesday, May 27. All commissioners were present and observing social distancing policies. Items approved included renewal of an emergency notification contract and the addition of a fraud alert program, services benefiting Grimes County residents.

Reverse 911 emergency notification

Commissioners approved the renewal of the contract for Reverse 911 services with Hyper Reach and authorized the county judge as signatory. According to 911/Environmental Coordinator Kat Lee, there was no change in terms or price of the contract.

Lee explained, “Reverse 911 is an emergency notification system. We have a list of telephone numbers with a landline and it’s automatically uploaded into the system. If we give a call-out, those numbers automatically get called.”

Examples of Reverse 911 notifications include flood evacuation, shelter-in-place orders, or COVID-19 testing opportunities.

County Judge Joe Fauth and Lee stressed that to receive emergency notification by cellphone or email, residents must register their cellphone or email address on the county’s website at www.grimescountytexas.gov.

Fraud alert for GC property owners Commissioners approved

Commissioners approved County Clerk Vanessa Burzynski’s request for the addition of Fraud Alert Protection to the Vanguard Records Management System for $101.52 per month.

Addressing property fraud in Texas, Burzynski said, “People are filing fraudulent deeds against property they don’t own. They’re filing judgements, liens, and as a county clerk, when we receive a document to be filed, we file it. If it meets all the requirements, we don’t question the legality of it.” According to Burzynski,

According to Burzynski, property owners can register for the free Property Fraud Alert program through the county clerk’s website at www.grimescountytexas.gov to receive an alert by text, email or by U.S. mail.

Burzynski said, “They get notified if something is filed against them or their property.”

Disaster declaration extended

Commissioners approved extending the March 16 Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency until further notice. According to Emergency Services Coordinator David Lilly, the open-ended Declaration will appear as a regular agenda item for review.

Judge Fauth said, “This is just to make sure, from a legal standpoint, we’re in compliance with funding and things of that sort.”

In a brief discussion about the “COVID-19 Operating Plan for the Grimes County Judiciary” created by District Judge Albert McCaig, Lilly clarified that masks and gloves are not considered hazardous waste and may be disposed of in regular lined containers.

Fauth thanked Lilly for his service, particularly his communication with DSHS (Department State Health Services), and reporting improvements such as the ZIP code map and distinguishing county cases from TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) cases. Fauth acknowledged some communication glitches early on but said those have been resolved.

CHI agreement reached

Commissioners approved the Emergency Services Agreement with CHI St. Joseph that had been tabled for review at the March 18 meeting. County attorney Jon C. Fultz said the amended agreement includes a default policy, allows the county to review service complaints through a complaint summary request procedure, requires quarterly meetings between the hospital and county liaisons, and corrects previous clerical errors.

HR director, Lucy Pope retires

After 14 years of service to Grimes County, Human Resource Director Lucy Pope officially retired May 29. Judge Fauth presented Pope with a plaque in appreciation of that service.

Fauth said, “Lucy has effectively touched every one of our employees through the years in helping with service and benefits. A lot of them come to her for counseling when they have issues and sometimes, they’re not work issues, just life issues.”

Burn ban The burn ban remains lifted.

Other court action: •Approved Consent Agenda Items that included Treasurer’s list of claims and bills, payroll, the April monthly report and budget amendments/line item transfers.

•Received an update from Facilities/Project Manager Al Peeler about repairs to the courthouse and jail and the justice center construction.

•Received a brief presentation from Carroll’s Office Furniture/Global Furniture Group regarding furniture for the Grimes County Justice and Business Center.

•Approved a 12-month renewal of the Pricing Supplement with TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions, Inc. with a $65 per month increase, and designated Chief Deputy Todd Greene as signatory.

•Approved the 2020-2021 county employee medical and dental rates which reflected a decrease in cost of 2% for medical and 3.1% for dental.

•Approved moving the Road & Bridge Administrative Assistant from grade 4 to grade 5 and adding a parttime clerk at grade 1, effective Oct. 1, 2020.

•Approved an additional correction to the Constable Pct. 2 Deputy Traffic Officer for wages earned from 11-30-2018 to 9-30-19 with budgeted funds and no additional cost to the county.

•Approved a contract with VISTA SG for data management and paperless filing services for Elections and Voter Registration department.

•Approved a resolution in support of the Election Administrator’s application for a HAVA Grant and two cybersecurity grants for the possible future purchase of election equipment. The resolution passed 4-0 with Commissioner Phillip Cox abstaining.

•Approved creation of a new line item for the County Clerk for cellphone service. •Approved exercising the discretionary exemption pursuant to Texas Local Government Code 262.024 regarding expenditures for capital improvements at the Grimes County Fairgrounds related to health and safety.

•Approved renewal of a Special Road Use & Indemnity Agreement for LE Myers for ongoing construction adjusting transmission lines across SH 249 alignment.

•Accepted the 2019 Road & Bridge Road Condition Report Supplement, a newly created report required for the County Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant (CTIF), which provides a “snapshot” of the condition and main issues with Grimes County roads.