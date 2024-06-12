ANDERSON–SHIRO CISD hosting bond committee meetings

Anderson–Shiro CISD hosted the first of five citizens’ bond committee meetings June 11. The citizens’ bond committee is being formed “to focus on solutions to address the unprecedented growth the district is experiencing.” The committee is open to anyone who lives within Anderson–Shiro CISD and is interested in providing feedback. A ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!