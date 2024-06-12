New leaders at Anderson-Shiro CISD

ANDERSON — Anderson–Shiro Board of Trustees announced the hiring of two principals within the district and promoted an assistant superintendent. Courtney Katkoski will serve as principal at Anderson–Shiro Elementary and Kimberly Niedermeier is the assistant principal at the secondary campus. Stacey Zielonka was promoted to assistant superintendent. Stacey Zielonka – Anderson–Shiro Assistant ...

