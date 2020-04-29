Benefield sentenced in fiery pursuit

Steven Benefield, 35 from Shiro, who led officers on a highspeed chase resulting in a Grimes County Deputy being injured in a fiery crash has been sentenced to 30-years in prison.

Benefield was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Shiro. Before Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived to the home on County Road 232, Benefield fled on a motorcycle.

GC Deputy Reed Edelman located Benefield traveling westbound on Texas State Highway 30 and initiated a traffic stop but Benefield sped away.

The pursuit covered 29 miles and reached speeds over 100 miles-per-hour. A sudden downpour of rain caused both Benefield and Edelman to lose control of their vehicles. Edelman’s patrol vehicle went airborne then rolled multiple times before hitting a tree on day two and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Benefield remained on the run until Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 when he was arrested in Shiro. The arrest was made possible by multiple tips as to his whereabouts.

On Monday, April 27, Benefield pled guilty to Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Bail Jumping, both third-degree felonies. The 12th District Judge Donald Kraemer sentenced Benefield to 15 years in prison on each case. The time was ordered to run concurrently.

“Benefield’s evading incident endangered law enforcement officers and citizens traveling along his route that evening,” stated Grimes County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cain. “His failure to appear during trial, showed further disregard for the laws of Texas and the judicial process. It was long overdue for him to accept responsibility for his behavior and face the consequences of his actions.”

Benefield is currently in the Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.