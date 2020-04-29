Suspects on the run deflated

Suspects who led officers on a dangerous pursuit through residential neighborhoods soon had their escape plans deflated.

Navasota Police Officers were dispatched to Texas State Highway 6 for a reported reckless driver that displayed a firearm. Officers located and attempted to pull over the vehicle.

According to Navasota Police Lieutenant Mike Mize, the vehicle fled through several residential neighborhoods eventually heading southbound on Hwy. 6. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit that exited Grimes County and into Waller County.

Waller County Sheriff Deputies laid down spike strips and the pursuit ended with the suspects vehicle crashing on Hwy. 290 near Farm to Market Road 1098 in Prairie View.

The driver Richard Bowman, 33 from El Campo, and passenger Jacob Urbano, 23 from Magnolia, were taken into custody.

Officers located several grams of methamphetamine, multiple syringes, and a firearm from the vehicle. Urbano was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (1-4 grams), a third-degree felony.

Bowman was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (1-4 grams), a third-degree felony and Evading in a Motor Vehicle, a state jail felony.