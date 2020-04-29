Council approves utility aid, ponders one-way Railroad Street

The Navasota City Council held a Regular Meeting Monday, April 27. In compliance with recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing, city council members and a limited number of city staff were present in council chambers. Additional staff and legal counsel attended via Zoom.

Action items and discussion included a “neighbor-helping-neighbor” voluntary utility fund, a oneway traffic proposal for Railroad Street and the Navasota Economic Development Corporation’s small business grant, launched Tuesday, April 28. (See related article on page 1.)

Utility assistance fund approved

Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 928-20 establishing a voluntary utility assistance fund as well as the appointment of an advisory board. The fund’s creation was in response to a citizen inquiry at the April 13 meeting.

City Manager Brad Stafford said, “Staff have developed a program where people may donate money to the City, and we’ll hold that money in a separate account. A committee will determine payouts for citizens who need assistance with their utility bills.”

The final details of how payments will be accepted is under review by city legal counsel for the second reading.

Serving on the newly created Voluntary Utility Assistance Fund Advisory Board are Finance Director Lance Hall, Utility Billing Manager Julie Harper, city council members Josh Fultz and Grant Holt, and citizen Deborah Richardson.

Railroad Street slated for one-way traffic

Council members and Railroad Street business owners discussed proposed changes to the parking and traffic pattern on Railroad Street between Holland Street and Washington Avenue. Testimony and comments were received from Chris Tucker, owner of Rail and Rye Restaurant, developer Jonathan Jennings and Navasota Examiner publisher Ana Cosino.

The option presented to council was to convert Railroad Street to one-way northbound, from Holland to Washington with angled parking on the west side (track side) only. Parking on the east side would be eliminated altogether. Angled parking would provide 14 spaces between McAlpine and Washington and 16 between McAlpine and Holland.

The sidewalks between McAlpine and Washington would be expanded an additional 6-feet to allow for sidewalk café settings and aid in loading and unloading guests of the Smith Hotel. The sidewalk between McAlpine and Holland would be expanded approximately 1-foot.

Council discussed ADA requirements, adequacy of roadway for emergency vehicles, the ability to meet downtown parking needs generated by new businesses, and the impact of a future “quiet zone” on Railroad Street traffic turning left onto Washington.

A quiet zone is a section of a rail line with one or more consecutive public crossings at which locomotive horns are not routinely sounded. Stafford told the Examiner that if there ever was a quiet zone, the City would be required to place a median there “to prevent people from trying to drive around the railroad crossing arms.”

Councilman Bernie Gessner also questioned if TxDOT might see a conflict with the one-way proposal and the Farquhar-Washington crosswalk installation that will include a median.

Stafford said, “I will be visiting with TxDOT to get answers on that.”

Action was tabled pending discussion with TxDOT and additional talks with Railroad Street business owners.

COVID-19 response

Stafford said two more COVID-19 cases were reported in Grimes County, and per Governor Gregg Abbott’s Monday news conference, Abbott’s stay-at-home order will expire April 30, allowing restaurants, retail, libraries and museums to open at 25% capacity.

Stafford said the City is applying for federal funds to assist with overtime and personal protective equipment expenses.

Other council action:

•Approved first reading of Ordinance 927-20 denying the distribution cost recovery factor rate increase filed by Entergy Texas, Inc.

•Approved second reading of Ordinance 923-20 establishing policies and procedures for city council meetings.

•Approved consent agenda items that included the second reading of Ordinance 925-20, amending procedure for collection of delinquent accounts and the second reading of Ordinance 926-20 postponing May 2 general election to Nov. 3, 2020, uniform election date.

Staff report:

•Streets and Sanitation Director Jose Coronilla said delays on the 2019 street project are resolved and work should begin next week; one-fourth of the Railroad Street parking lot has been poured and is on schedule for completion May 20; gas line work continues in Phase III of Pecan Lakes Estates.

•Utilities Director Jeff Greer said the groundwater storage tank project is now complete; the sewer project is 85% complete; city utility staff were on stand-by to assist the City of Brenham and did assist in Onalaska after their tornado.

•NPD Chief Shawn Myatt announced new patrol officer, Michael Sherlock will begin in May.