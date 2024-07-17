Bicyclist struck, driver flees

Navasota Police Department is investigating the hit and run accident involving an 11–year old on a bicycle. Officers responded around 1:45 p.m. July 9, to the 100 block of Piedmont Street for a child that was struck by a vehicle. Initial reports are the vehicle may have been a red passenger ...

