County recaps Beryl response

July 17, 2024 - 00:00
Article Image Alt Text

ANDERSON — Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III hosted a debriefing meeting with emergency response personnel July 11, to evaluate the preparedness and response to Hurricane Beryl. The Examiner was invited to the debriefing to hear firsthand information. Communication was one of the major topics discussed. Beryl made landfall around 4 a.m.

