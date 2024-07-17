County recaps Beryl response

ANDERSON — Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth III hosted a debriefing meeting with emergency response personnel July 11, to evaluate the preparedness and response to Hurricane Beryl. The Examiner was invited to the debriefing to hear firsthand information. Communication was one of the major topics discussed. Beryl made landfall around 4 a.m.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!