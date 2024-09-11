Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
R&B preps for grants, Bohack Lane extension
Next article
Motorcyclist injures girlfriend in getaway

Burrell sentenced to 35 years for murder

September 11, 2024 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
Article Image Alt Text

ANDERSON — Leon Burrell Jr. pleaded guilty Sept. 9, to the murder of Clifton Love Jr. and was sentenced to 35– years in prison. Burrell murdered Love July 14, 2021, at an apartment complex at 520 Laredo Street in Navasota. Navasota Police responded to the scene and found Love, 45, with a ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2024