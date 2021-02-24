Shooting victim located in Navasota

COLLEGE STATION – College Station Police have released the identities of two shooting victims that were killed in an isolated incident Friday, Feb. 19 near several off-campus townhomes on Junction Boys Road, south of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Holleman Drive South.

A CSPD spokesman stated the two men appeared to be shooting at each other and both suffered fatal wounds. One victim died on scene and the other was dropped off at the Grimes CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota where he later passed away.

The victims were Maurice Purnell Stanley IV, 23 of College Station, and Nathaniel Aaron Frisco, 25 of Houston.

College Station Police believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the public. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.